“God puts people into our lives who lead us to Jesus,” says Maggie, 11. “They may show his love by hugging, helping them out, telling them that God loves them, and being kind to them.”

It’s humbling to consider that God can use any Christian to usher someone into God’s eternal kingdom. The Apostle Paul wrote that all Christians are ambassadors for Christ (2 Corinthians 5:20).

