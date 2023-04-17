CAMDEN – Elected and military officials, community leaders and other visitors from at least four countries, including the U.S., will make their way to Camden and Kershaw County this week to pay their respects to the “Camden 14” -- 12 soldiers believed to be Patriot Continentals, and two men who fought on the British side -- whose remains were exhumed during fall 2022 from the Battle of Camden site some eight miles north of the city.

The three-day event will include a procession through Columbia, parts of Richland and Kershaw counties and into Camden; a panel discussion with two of the “Bone Doctors” who examined the remains and two University of South Carolina (USC) archaeologists who participated in the project; a chance to interact with reenactors at a living history camp; a public concert and narrated demonstration by the U.S. Army Old Guard; a funeral cortège and outdoor funeral service; and the Camden Burials ceremony after which the soldiers’ remains will be reinterred into their former resting places at the battlefield.

