Kayland Hagwood reports on the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial from the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro last year.

 Courtesy of Kayland Hagwood

WCNC-TV’s staff is excited about Lancaster native Kayland Hagwood joining the station as the next step in her broadcast career, WCNC news director Carrie Hoffman says.

“She’s a strong storyteller,” Hoffman said, “and her connection to Lancaster and the surrounding areas means she’s knowledgeable about the issues important to our local viewers.”