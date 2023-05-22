Local emergency services respond to serious crash

Pageland Rescue, High Point Fire Department, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday, May 15, near the intersection of Hwy. 151 and S. Pearl St. The accident happened about 8:50 p.m.

 Contributed

According to releases from Pageland Rescue and Highpoint Fire, emergency rescuers arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck had rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck, trapping the driver of the pickup inside.

