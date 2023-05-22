Local emergency services respond to serious crash

Pageland Rescue, Highpoint Fire Department, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident at about 8:50 p.m. Monday, May 15, near the intersection of Hwy. 151 and South Pearl Street.
According to releases from Pageland Rescue and Highpoint Fire, emergency rescuers arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck had rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck, trapping the driver of the pickup inside.
Hydraulic extrication tools from Pageland Rescue 1 and High Point Fire Department’s battery tools were used to perform a full side blow out, and lift the dash off the patient. Firefighters deployed hose lines to protect the scene from fire hazards.
Lifeguard EMS transported the patient to the Pageland Airport where a landing zone had been set up. The patient was then airlifted by medical helicopter to the trauma center at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.
Once the patient was transported from the scene, emergency responders were able to open the southbound lane of Hwy. 151 and allow traffic to flow. The northbound lane was eventually opened as debris was removed from the highway.
Captain Jay Rivers, of Pageland Rescue, said the condition of the patient was not known at the time of this press release.