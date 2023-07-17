COLUMBIA — As temperatures rise and South Carolinians spend more time enjoying private or public pools, lakes, rivers, oceans, hot tubs and splash pads, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds residents about the importance of safe swimming.

While DHEC has key roles in water safety - inspecting public pools and hot tubs across the state to ensure quality and safety standards are met and monitoring ocean water and natural swimming areas for harmful bacteria and algal blooms - it’s up to individuals to help keep themselves and their children safe during water activities.