Mr. William Dennis Hardee, 52 of Pageland, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his home.
Mr. William Hardee was born Feb. 26, 1971 in Lake City, SC to Julius Hardee and the late Jeanette Douglas Turnock.
Mr. Hardee is survived by his father, Julius Hardee of Monroe, NC; brother Bryan Hardee (Elysa McMillion) of Matthews, NC; sister, Rhonda J. Airington (Walter) of Pageland; nephew, Justin Plyler of Pageland, and nieces, Tabitha Eason (Andrew) of Chesterfield, and Brittany Plyler of Pageland.
Private Cremation arrangements as per family’s request.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is serving the Hardee Family.