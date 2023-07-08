SPARTANBURG – Mrs. Lois Hendrix Lauffer Brewer, 98, of Spartanburg, SC, formerly of Pageland, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at her home in the arms of her daughters.

Mrs. Brewer was born on Feb. 11, 1925 in Pageland, South Carolina to the late Palmer Hendrix and Ethel Evans Hendrix. She was retired from Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. In 1957, her and her late husband, Billy moved to Alaska. Two years later, her late husband, Billy marched in the parade and she cheered as Alaska became the 49th state. She was passionate about spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all sports and gardening. Lois was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. She loved to travel and was always looking for a new adventure. Later in life, she discovered a hidden talent of water colors and acrylic paint.