SPARTANBURG – Mrs. Lois Hendrix Lauffer Brewer, 98, of Spartanburg, SC, formerly of Pageland, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at her home in the arms of her daughters.
Mrs. Brewer was born on Feb. 11, 1925 in Pageland, South Carolina to the late Palmer Hendrix and Ethel Evans Hendrix. She was retired from Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. In 1957, her and her late husband, Billy moved to Alaska. Two years later, her late husband, Billy marched in the parade and she cheered as Alaska became the 49th state. She was passionate about spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all sports and gardening. Lois was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. She loved to travel and was always looking for a new adventure. Later in life, she discovered a hidden talent of water colors and acrylic paint.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Brewer; brothers, Tommy Hendrix, Harry Hendrix and Bobby Hendrix; sisters, Billie Jean Ussery, Mary Kate "Peggy" Smith and Betty Lou Ingram and grandson, Thomas Haider.
Mrs. Brewer is survived by her son, Michael Hendrix Lauffer (Bonnie) of Pageland; granddaughter, Melanie Lauffer (Ricky) Morris; great grandchildren, Randi and Rivers; granddaughter, Melissa Lauffer Myers (Wayne); great grandchildren, Khristen Lauffer Walker (Jeff), Nick Lauffer (Jessie) and James Myers; great great grandchildren, Bristol Walker and Koda Lauffer; son, Kenneth Allen Lauffer (Wanda) of Midland, NC; granddaughter, Michelle Oakes (David); great grandson, Chris Oakes (Samantha); great great grandchildren, Autumn and Olivia Oakes and Anna Wolfe; great grandson, Colby Oakes (the late Christine); great great grandchildren, Camden and Claire Oakes; great grandson, Dillion Oakes (Elizabeth); granddaughter, Brandy Lauffer Michau and grandson, Seth Michau; son, Hugh Frank Brewer (Cheri) of Newport, NC; grandchildren, Jamie Brewer, Christopher Peay, great grandchildren, Dolton Peay, Trinity Peay and Sadie Peay; grandchildren, Derek Haider and David Haider; daughter, Angel Lou Thompson (Daniel) of Spartanburg; granddaughter, Sarah Dannelle "Danni" Dawkins (David); great grandchildren, Sarah Grace Fluckiger, Ava Dawkins and David Michael, III "Tripp"; grandson, Jacob Thompson (Camryn); great granddaughter, Ryleigh; granddaughter, Stephanie Fagerburg (Joseph); great grandchildren, Alessandra Fagerbury and Adelaide Fagerburg; grandchildren, William Thompson (Maryann); great grandson, Lincoln Thompson; daughter, Melda Brewer Johannes (C.E. Jo) of Spartanburg; grandson, Jay Johannes; great grandchildren, Paige, Samuel, Calvin and Adam; granddaughter, Jennifer Faith Walton (Ryan); great grandchildren, Corbin Nicholls, Braydon Nicholls and Kaislyn Nicholls, Kami Walton and Ethan Walton; granddaughter, Ryan Elizabeth Johannes; great grandchildren, Myles Elizabeth Wilde, Emmers Ryan Wilde and Hudson Daniel Wilde and two brothers, Ricky Hendrix (Bonnie) of Pageland and Palmer Anthony Hendrix (Paulette) of Kershaw.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Providence Baptist Church. There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m.on Friday, July 14, at Providence Baptist Church with Pastor David Bridwell, Pastor Maverick Scott and Colby Oakes. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263 or the Nazareth Children's Home Chapel, 856 Crescent Road, Granite Quarry, NC 28138.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is serving the Brewer family.