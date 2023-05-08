On April 24, 2023, the Lord whisked his faithful servant, Gayle Griffin Mills, away to Heaven as her children sat by her side, holding her hand. After years of courageously fighting a myriad of health issues, she traded her cozy chenille housecoat and medical tubes for a perfect eternal body.

No one ever loved a family more than she. This was evident in how she constantly shared her gift of cooking with her children and grandchildren who will continue to salivate at the thought of her “MeMa waffle,” banana pudding, and lasagna. She loved to involve herself in everyone’s hobbies whether it be gaming, sewing, sports, or music so that she could share in the moments with her loved ones; she doted on her family and was always their biggest fan. Gayle also loved to dress her grandbabies “to the nines,” and continued to superfluously ship clothes to them even after being told they had enough.

