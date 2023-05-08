On April 24, 2023, the Lord whisked his faithful servant, Gayle Griffin Mills, away to Heaven as her children sat by her side, holding her hand. After years of courageously fighting a myriad of health issues, she traded her cozy chenille housecoat and medical tubes for a perfect eternal body.
No one ever loved a family more than she. This was evident in how she constantly shared her gift of cooking with her children and grandchildren who will continue to salivate at the thought of her “MeMa waffle,” banana pudding, and lasagna. She loved to involve herself in everyone’s hobbies whether it be gaming, sewing, sports, or music so that she could share in the moments with her loved ones; she doted on her family and was always their biggest fan. Gayle also loved to dress her grandbabies “to the nines,” and continued to superfluously ship clothes to them even after being told they had enough.
As a mother, she was simply the best. Better than all the rest. Truly. There was nothing in this whole world she would not do for her children. Growing up, she toted them around to well-known museums and attractions. She put miles and miles on her Astro minivan hauling her children and other students around the state of South Carolina to perform in choir and drama competitions and sporting events. Gayle enjoyed spending time with her children as they all experienced life together. While traveling, she loved to play Sandi Patti or Twila Paris tapes only second to gleaning insight from Greg Lauri’s sermons or Chuck Swindoll’s radio show. Having the opportunity to observe her faithfulness to the Lord is permanently etched in the minds of her son and daughter. Her unprecedented example of devotion and commitment to her family and Jesus will be forever treasured.
As a woman, Gayle loved her church and was a charter member of New Covenant Baptist Church. As an accomplished pianist, she took pleasure in sharing her musical talent and would practice for hours at home to bring her best to her Lord on Sunday mornings. Often accompanying the service would be stunning flower arrangements from her gardens with lilies taking priority as they were her most favorite flower. Gayle also loved to welcome others into her home and looked forward to hosting her annual 4th of July party. Her immaculate home exuded Southern hospitality complete with rocking chairs and a swing on her front porch. In her later years, she became an integral part of the Jane Austen Fan Fiction (JAFF) community, writing stories and editing works for many authors.
As a teacher, Gayle truly aimed to know her students on a personal level. She would often tell them “Your worst day where God wants you is better than your best day somewhere else.” The words “Renaissance woman,” given to her former student Art Brewer, could not be more accurate as her talents were multi-faceted. From directing plays to crafting scenery with chicken wire and paper mache she knew how to do everything. And if she didn’t know, she figured it out mostly using the trial and error method. Watercolor, stained-glass, macrame, and beading were all in her repertoire which came in useful for all the activities she supported at school. However, it is perhaps her math students who hold the fondest memories of her eyes lighting up when she taught about tessellations and MC Escher. Known as a true “math genius” (teaching Algebra, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, and AP Calculus), she loved to think outside of the box and pushed her students to do the same. As a sponsor of Mu Alpha Theta and the Academic Team, she often bragged on how smart her “kids” were. Her memory will forever remain with her multitudes of students at Pageland Middle School (1971-1972), Fort Johnson High School (1972-1976), New Covenant Christian School (now South Pointe) at which she was Principal and a teacher (1981-2008), and Central High School (1978-1983 and 2008-2020). When she went back to public school in 2008, she stated on her application, “I was born, reared, and educated in Chesterfield County. I have spent most of my professional life teaching students here. I have always believed that great things can happen when administrators, teachers, parents, and students work together to maximize potential.” This quote perfectly describes her desire for all children to receive a proper education, and those who knew her unequivocally understand that her reasoning behind such a loyalty to her calling was to please God, her Father.
Left to treasure her memory, pass down her legacy of faith, and cook copious amounts of her waffles and lasagna are her children (with former husband, David Hill), Ben Hill (wife Danielle), and Bethany Baker (husband “son in-love” Seth) as well as her (affectionately called) grand punks, Seth (Little), Jacob, Eli Mac, Sara, and Hannah Gayle Baker. She will also be forever adored by 17 nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Born May 13, 1950, at Union Memorial Hospital in Monroe, she was the fourth child of six born to Mr. and Mrs. Archie Melvin Mills. She was a devoted sister to her living siblings: Brian (Martha) Mills, Layne (Tim) Madaris, and Robin (Larry) Helm. Gayle was preceded in death by her brothers Lyndon (Carolyn) Mills and Marlin (Henretta) Mills.
Gayle graduated Valedictorian from Pageland High School in 1967 where she earned a full scholarship to Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. After graduating with a double major in Theatre/Speech and Mathematics from Converse in 1971, she pursued her career in teaching and began night classes at The Citadel to procure her MAT degree in 1974. Gayle also represented South Carolina at the OAME/AOEM Conference in 1974.
Since 2008, Gayle’s church home has been Second Baptist Church in Lancaster, SC. The congregation there, especially her Life Group, blessed her life tremendously, and she thoroughly enjoyed being an active participant as a pianist and choir member. Friend Harold Ward remembers her like this: “A more faithful, intelligent, talented, and steadfast Christian woman I have never known. She was also possessed of humor and keen insight.” Those who love her couldn’t agree more.
Gayle made a lasting difference in thousands of lives. Hers was a life well-lived.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Second Baptist Church of Lancaster, Lancaster, SC with Dr. Michael Madaris officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland Mausoleum.
