PAGNWS-08-15-23 BLOOD FEUD WITH ART

The Alligator Rural Water & Sewer water tower stands tall above cars driving down S.C. Highway 151 in McBee on July 27.

 Henry Taylor, Charleston Post & Courier

Editor’s note: This article is reprinted with permission from the Charleston Post & Courier, as part of its Uncovered initiative.

McBEE — Several years ago, a newspaper writer named John Davis searched for the words to describe how toxic and hard-fought the politics in this town had become.