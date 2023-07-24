The Chesterfield County Library System would like to welcome our new Library Director, Gina Molter. We are excited to have her join us. Gina brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable in serving the patrons of Chesterfield County.

It has been my pleasure to serve our community as Interim Director for the past eight months. I look forward to returning to my duties as the McBee Branch Manager and continuing to assist our patrons.