The Chesterfield County Library System would like to welcome our new Library Director, Gina Molter. We are excited to have her join us. Gina brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable in serving the patrons of Chesterfield County.
It has been my pleasure to serve our community as Interim Director for the past eight months. I look forward to returning to my duties as the McBee Branch Manager and continuing to assist our patrons.
Our Summer Reading Program was a huge success with a total of 450 participants. This month we will be preparing for our Fall Programs which will resume the week of Sept. 5, 2023.
We are excited to share some of the activities that are happening around the county at our five Chesterfield County Library branches this month. Please stop by and participate in one of our activities, browse through our new books, use one of our computers or even check out a DVD. We hope to see you soon!
Chesterfield Library Adult Activities
Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. — Seated Tai Chi Class with Mrs. Jane Crossman
Aug. 16, 2:00 p.m. — Bingo for adults with refreshments and prizes, co-sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County.:
Pageland Library Adult Activities
Aug. 16, 10:00 a.m. — Bingo for adults with refreshments and prizes, co-sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County.
Aug. 17, 10:00 a.m. — Book Club
McBee Library Adult Activities
Weekly Crochet Classes with Mrs. Paulette. Call 843-335-7515 to register.
Coloring pages, word search puzzles, and crossword puzzles are available every day.
Jefferson Library Adult Activities
Aug. 7, 11:00 a.m. — Book Club
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Adult Activities
Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. — Seated Exercise
Fridays 9:00 a.m. — Self-Paced Computer Classes
Aug. 16, 11:00 a.m. — Movie Day-Showing: Respect by Jennifer Hudson
Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m. — Bingo for senior adults with refreshments and prizes, co-sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County.
Coloring pages, word search puzzles, grab bag crafts, guessing jar and crossword puzzles are available every day.
New Book List for August
• Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover
• Maybe Now by Colleen Hoover
• Maybe Not by Colleen Hoover
• Maybe Someday by Colleen Hoover
• Swamp Story by Dave Barry
• Rough Sleepers...Homeless People by Tracy Kidder (NF)
• Killing Legends by Bill O’Reilly (NF)
• Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rimes
• Total Empire by A.J. Tata
• The Lighthouse on Moonglow Bay by Lori Wilde
Library Hours
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library
Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m — 5:00 p.m.