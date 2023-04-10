NETC CDL Program

NETC's 5-week CDL program is designed to prepare students for a career in the transportation industry. The program recently achieved a 100% completion rate, 100% licensure rate, and a 100% job placement rate.

 Submitted Photo

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) announced its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program achieved a 100% completion rate, 100% licensure rate, and a 100% job placement rate for the past two years.

NETC said the achievement reflects its faculty and staff's commitment to provide students with the highest quality education and training.

