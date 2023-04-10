Northeastern Technical College (NETC) announced its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program achieved a 100% completion rate, 100% licensure rate, and a 100% job placement rate for the past two years.
NETC said the achievement reflects its faculty and staff's commitment to provide students with the highest quality education and training.
According to the press release issued by NETC, its 5-week CDL program is designed to prepare students for a career in the transportation industry, with a curriculum that includes classroom instruction, hands-on training, and supervised driving experience. Students in the program receive training in safety procedures, state and federal regulations, vehicle inspection, and driving techniques.
NETC said its CDL program has a reputation for excellence in the transportation industry, and cited its latest completion and licensure rates further solidified its reputation.
“We are extremely proud of our CDL program’s 100% completion, licensure, and job placement rates,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner President of NETC, in the release. “Our faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students receive the best possible education and training, and these results are a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
NETC’s CDL program is accredited by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
For more information on the program, contact NETC at 800-921-7399.