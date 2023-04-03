Taste of Pageland

2022 Taste of Pageland

 File photo

“Moonlight and Magnolias” is the theme for the Pageland Garden Club’s 2023 Taste of Pageland Saturday, April 29.

Several hundred guests are expected to attend this annual event, which will take place at the home of Kenny and Wanda Douglas, at 23630 S.C. 9, Mt. Croghan, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Trending Videos