“Moonlight and Magnolias” is the theme for the Pageland Garden Club’s 2023 Taste of Pageland Saturday, April 29.
Several hundred guests are expected to attend this annual event, which will take place at the home of Kenny and Wanda Douglas, at 23630 S.C. 9, Mt. Croghan, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Taste will feature approximately 30 vendors. Many of them are returning favorites, and others will be new this year.
You can enjoy any thing from barbeque sundaes, barbeque cocktails, shrimp creole, Alice Springs chicken, roast beef, a variety of salads, fried fish, hamburgers, pizza, Mexican dishes, mac & cheese, ham biscuits, ham and rolls, bananas foster, chocolate covered strawberries and pretzels, fresh fruit, homemade cakes, and much, much more.
Water and soft drinks will be provided as well. Guests can also visit a special wine table.
In addition to tasty foods, guests will enjoy beautiful fresh flowers and live entertainment.
Music will be provided again this year by Three Peace, a local band out of Cheraw. The group entertains with a variety of music, including classic rock and Motown.
There will also be a special memorial for Pearl Arant, who passed December 29, 2022. Ms. Arant was a past member of the Pageland Garden Club.
Tickets for the TOP are $30 each. They are on sale at Gwen’s Salon of Beauty, Joyce’s Beauty Salon, the Pageland Antique Mall, New Creations Embroidery and Gifts, Salon Static, and the Pageland Chamber of Commerce. Tickets can also be purchased from members of the Garden Club.
No tickets will be sold at the gate during the night of the event. Only guests with tickets and those who are 18 years old and older will be admitted.
There will be adequate space for parking. The elderly and people with special needs will be provided transportation by golf carts to the site of the event.
The Taste is the Pageland Garden Club’s largest fundraiser. All funds from the event will go to beautification of the town.