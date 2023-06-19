The Pageland Head Start center is currently taking applications for the 2023-2024 school year.
In person applications can be completed on June 26 at 405 Gum St. Enrolling children must be three years old prior to attendance or four years of age.
The following items are needed when registering your child: a certified birth certificate, immunization record (1148 DHEC form), proof of income (one month of income, a W2 or DSS Household Summary).
Applications may be completed online at www.cmeoc.org.
For additional information, call 843-320-9760 or toll free at 888-299-2799.