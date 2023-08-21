CHESTERFIELD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASE
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance with an unsolved missing person case. A monetary reward is offered for information in this case.
Someone has information that could help us with this unsolved missing person case, Joseph Edward Dixon AKA Tater, from April 24, 2020. He was last seen driving a black colored 2020 Nissan Rouge SUV in the Hartsville Ruby Road and Bullard Ford Road area of Chesterfield County. The vehicle was located but Dixon was not. After an extensive search and following all leads, Dixon has not been located. He has not been seen nor heard from by his family or friends.
If you have any information on Tater, Sheriff Cambo Streater asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 with any information on this missing person.
A monetary reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Joseph Edward Dixon AKA Tater.