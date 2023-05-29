A local artist has designed the logo for the 2023 Pageland Watermelon Festival shirts.

The Rev. Rick Welch, a native of Jefferson, said he got the idea of a design for the logo for the upcoming festival shirts by going around the town and taking photos of things he thought would represent the community. His first design for the logo included the town’s water tower, a palm tree, the Town Clock, and a slice of watermelon with a bite out of it.

