A local artist has designed the logo for the 2023 Pageland Watermelon Festival shirts.
The Rev. Rick Welch, a native of Jefferson, said he got the idea of a design for the logo for the upcoming festival shirts by going around the town and taking photos of things he thought would represent the community. His first design for the logo included the town’s water tower, a palm tree, the Town Clock, and a slice of watermelon with a bite out of it.
However, after conferring with Timothy Griffin, Pageland Chamber of Commerce president, and Lavonne Rivers, owner of Rivers Graphics, about the design, it was a mutual decision to remove the palm tree from the logo.
Griffin said he wanted a local artist to do the logo this year. He had seen some of Welch’s work and was very impressed with it. He said there is a drawing of RV “Smiley” Robinson hanging up in the Chamber office that he asked Welch to do. He said it was a very good drawing of “Smiley.” (Robinson was a well-known, local resident who passed in Sept. 2021.)
Welch said art is his passion and that he has been drawing since he was 13 years old. He took art at Central High and was vice president of the Art club.
“I was an introvert and very shy as a young boy,” he remarked. “I had a lot of time to myself.
“My imagination took me to many places,” Welch recalled. “I would also read the dictionary over and over again.”
He said because of his shyness, he would not participate in any school spelling bees, even though he knew a lot of words kids his age wouldn’t know.
After graduating from Central High in 1978, Welch enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Signal Corps for four years. He was in the Army Reserves in Rock Hill for eight years.
Welch is pastor of Cross Training Ministries in Pageland and is employed by the local postal office. He is also a professional photographer and owns Pixel Studios. He took art courses at USC/Lancaster.
He said when it comes to drawing and painting, people are his specialty. He especially loves to draw pictures of babies. In addition to different facial expressions of infants, his portfolio includes drawings of different people, as well as famous people, such as Morgan Freeman, Prince, and Tina Turner. He has drawings of animals as well.
He said his art teacher at USC/Lancaster said he drew too small. So he started during murals. He has done murals mostly for churches, he said. And he paints congratulatory wishes on rocks at the local schools. He has also done paintings for kids’ rooms.
Welch said he uses pencils, pens, paint, chalk and acrylic with different drawings.
Concerning his photography business, he does weddings, special occasions, and other events. He said Horace Blackston, now deceased, was very instrumental in helping him get started in the business.
He said the costs for his services are reasonable because he works within people’s budgets.
Welch is also a missionary. He has visited nine different countries spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. He visited Kenya in January.
He lives in Union County, N.C. with his wife, Joy M. Welch. They have two daughters, Joycelyn and Destiny.
Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin said shirts for the upcoming Watermelon Festival, July 14-15, will be available June 1 at Rivers Graphics and the Chamber office. He said the shirts will also be at other locations in town very soon. The price for adult and youth shirts are $20 each and $15 for children five and below.