Central High’s graduation class of 2023 has been awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships.
Local scholarships were announced Tuesday, May 30, during Central’s Awards Night program.
The program started with the graduates marching in as the Central High band played “Pomp and Circumstance.” School principal, Thomas Brewer, welcomed everyone to the awards program. Afterwards, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was sung by Hannah McGuire, director of the Fine Arts Department.
Brewer recognized all of the school’s honor graduates. These honor students were draped with white or gold stoles.
Dr. Je-Nata Newman, assistant principal, introduced the Top 10 students, including the valedictorian and salutatorian, of the graduating class. These students have a 3.75 or higher grade point average.
They included; Madison Champagne, valedictorian; Priyal Patel, salutatorian; Colby Adcock, Kierstyn Drayton, Ingrid Casiano, Allie Jordan, Jase Blakeney, Amira Raso, Makayla Lear, and Brett Gordon.
Graduates were presented with academic cords, awards, and medals from various departments and clubs during the ceremony.
In her farewell speech to the school, Lydia Smith, Student Body president, thanked her mother for always being there for her.
“I wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for you pushing me to do better,” Smith said.
She addressed all of the parents of the graduates, thanking them for their “guidance and love.” She thanked the teachers who “shaped us into greatness.”
Smith praised her classmates for “beating the odds and making it this far.”
“We will be known as the alumni class of 2023,” she said.
Senior class president, Priyal Patel, announced that the 2023 graduating class’s gift to the school is a park bench, which she said will be placed in the breezeway inside the school.
The program ended with the singing of the school Alma Mater, led by McGuire, and the Recessional, by the band.