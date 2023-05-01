The Central High Fine Arts Department presented “Once Upon A Mattress” April 27-29 at the school gymnasium.
Hannah McGuire, director of the department, said there was a great turnout each night for the musical.
McGuire said the cast and the crew did well, and she was very proud of them all.
“Once Upon A Mattress” is a comical musical twist on Hans Christian Anderson’s fairytale, “The Princess and the Pea.”
Long ago, in a faraway kingdom, Queen Aggravain sent out a decree that no couple could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. The Queen selfishly wanted her son to stay single. There were princesses who came from near and far to win the hand of the prince. But no one could pass the ridiculous tests given by the Queen. A couple, Lady Larkin and Sir Harry, wanted desperately to get married. Finally, a swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up and was eventually able to pass the test. In the end, Lady Larkin and Sir Harry could finally make it to the altar.
Minstrel, Hannah McGuire; Princess No. 12/Lady Merrill, Darionna Butler; Wizard, Tiffany Funderburk; Lady Larken, Sara McManus; Queen Aggravain, Linda Ramos; Prince Dauntless, Noah Lockhart; King Sextimus the Silent, Madison Champagne; Jester/Emily/Nightingale, Te Ziyah Dunlap; Sir Studley/2nd Knight, Nate Trinca; Sir Luce/1st Knight, April Whitley; 3rd Knight, Kaleigh Harvell; Lady Rowena, Danielle Coote; Lady Lucille/Lady Mabelle, En’yah Blakeney; Lady H, Jessica Swan; Sir Harry, Christian Threatt; Princess Winnifred, Selena Munoz.
Light operators, Lou Taja & Ayden Smith; sound technician, Dr. Jason McGuire; stage hands, Jessica Swan & Darionna Butler; set design, Robert Horton; scenic artists, Jamie Barfield & Tori Cragan; and hairstylist, Elizabeth Oliver.
The music was conducted by Geoffrey Mack, Central High band director. The band included students as well as community members.