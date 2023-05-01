The town of Jefferson is preparing for its 2023 Mayfest on May 20.
The event, sponsored by the Jefferson Community Group, will take place downtown from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The town of Jefferson is preparing for its 2023 Mayfest on May 20.
The event, sponsored by the Jefferson Community Group, will take place downtown from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.
The annual event will feature a Car Cruise In, cornhole toss, kids’ games, a variety of crafts and food vendors, food trucks, Cosplay characters, a DJ, and live band music.
The Robinsons will perform from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Mary English is performing from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Al & G Friends Party Band will provide music from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Vendor applications can be picked up from Laura Horton, event coordinator, at Classic Corner flower shop, and from Kari Hicks at Golden Nugget restaurant.
You can also check the What’s Up Jefferson?
Facebook page for updates on the event.