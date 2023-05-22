Pageland’s downtown area was bustling with shoppers looking for bargains at the Community Yard Sale Saturday.
Chamber of Commerce president, Timothy Griffin, said there were over 30 vendors who participated in this third annual event. Griffin said he was very pleased with such a “great” turnout.
“We had vendors all over the place,” he said. “They were on various streets throughout the downtown area.”
Griffin said the vendors were very pleased with their sales.
The American Legion even sold out of their baked goods, Griffin noted.
A lot of the downtown businesses saw foot traffic come into their stores because of the yard sale, which is good for the town, Griffin said.
He said the Chamber may sponsor another downtown yard sale in the fall.