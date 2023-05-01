Listed below are the Region V AA Individual Champions from Saturday’s meet:
Central Track and Field girl's and boy's teams Region V-AA Champions
- By PRESS RELEASE
-
-
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Listed below are the Region V AA Individual Champions from Saturday’s meet:
4x100 relay team — Nalaysha Newman, Journey Hough, Niageria Howard and Janiya Bristow.
4x400 relay team — Nalaysha Newman, Jakayla Mitchell, Niageria Howard and Journey Hough
4x800 team — Madalyn McManus, Gracen Tucker, Mariah Howard and Morgan Oglesby
100 meters — Janiya Bristow
200 meters — Journey Hough
100 meter hurdles — Morgan Oglesby
400 meter hurdles — Morgan Oglesby
800 meters — Amira Raso
1600 meters — Amira Raso
4x800 relay team — Camron Conner, Luis Lopez, Kade Ashcraft and Kaiden Johnson
800 meters — Zykeim Bracey
1600 meters — Kade Ashcraft
3200 meters — Kade Ashcraft
Triple Jump — Ronnie McBride
Javelin — Kobe Davis