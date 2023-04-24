Jaydyn Sowell, a 2023 graduating senior at Central High, was supported by family, teammates, and administrators last Wednesday when he signed a basketball scholarship with St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, N.C.
Sowell started playing junior varsity basketball for Central High when he was just a seventh grader at New Heights Middle. He moved up to the varsity team in the middle of his eighth grade year.
“Jaydyn only weighed 114 pounds back then,” remarked Mitchell Leaird, Central’s athletic director. “He has improved every single year.
“This is a testament of the hard work and dedication he put into it,” Leaird said.
Leaird said it is also a testament of the training and support Sowell has had from his family.
“We love you,” Leaird said of Sowell. “This is your home.”
Central principal Thomas Brewer said it has been a pleasure being around Sowell.
“I got to see him close up this year,” remarked Brewer. “He has never had to come to my office, which is a good thing.
“I’m proud of you,” he said. “You come from a great family.”
Sowell thanked everyone who came out to support him during his scholarship signing.
“Thanks to Mr. Brewer, my family, and teammates for pushing me to be all that I can be,” he said.
He also thanked Coach Randall Johnson, assistant men’s basketball coach at St. Andrews, for being there to represent the university.
Desmond Sowell, head varsity boys basketball coach, said coaching his own son “sure had its moments,” but it was fun and exciting as well.
“I saw him grow a lot,” Coach Sowell remarked.
In April, Sowell was recognized as at Top 5 player (4th) in the Region by the Region coaches.
Carla Sowell said the whole experience of supporting her son in his games for the past years has been “very memorable, exciting, and exhausting.”
“But I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said.
Sowell plans to major in business entrepreneurship at St. Andrews when he starts school in the fall. During the summer, he will operate his own business, Jay’s Lawn Service.
He has two younger siblings, Jariyah and Judah.