Olivia Chernutan, SPCS 2023 Salutatorian

South Pointe Christian School Salutatorian: Olivia Chemutan
Hometown: Pageland, SC
Parents, siblings: Dana Chernutan, mother; Matthew Chernutan, father; Chloe Chernutan, sister
Clubs, sports, extracurricular activities: I participated in no in-school extracurricular activities.
Favorite subject and why: Literature and history are my favorite subjects because they come naturally, but they also make me think.
Favorite teacher(s) and why: They are Mrs. Tremblay, Mrs. Winstead, and Mrs. Beard because they have always been understanding and helpful throughout my high school years.
Mentors and why: I’ve always seen Mrs. Winstead and Mrs. Tremblay as mentors because they are always willing to give us advice in both our personal and academic lives.
College planning to attend: I plan to attend Wingate University for a Biology degree.
Career goals: I intend to work full time at Indian Trail Animal Hospital.
Summer plans: I will continue my work with horses during the summer.
Free time, hobbies: My hobbies include archery, hatchet throwing, horseback riding, reading, hiking, and gardening.
Three things you are thankful for: I am thankful for my family, friends, and hobbies.
Words you live by: “Stay Bold,” Serafina and the Twisted Staff,” by Robert Beatty.
Inspiration and motivation in becoming a top student at your school: Honestly, my main motivation was scholarships.