Jasmine Watts was recently presented with the “Director’s Award of Excellence,” by Chesterfield S.C. Emergency Management.
Watts, a 2012 graduate of Chesterfield High, has been working as a telecommunicator with E911 since September 6, 2022.
“It just really feels amazing to be presented with an award such as this,” Watts remarked. “I was overwhelmed with happiness by all the comments I’ve received on social media.”
Watts said she took “a leap of faith” when she applied for the job with E911. She had never worked with law or first responders before. She said it was very overwhelming and “so hard” at first.
“I really wanted the job,” she remarked. “I refused to let it defeat me.”
Watts said she had a wonderful trainer, Desire, who was so patient with her.
“Working overtime and being competitive also helped,” Watts said. “One day things really started to click and make sense.
“It gets better every day, and you learn something new each day,” she said.
Watts said Chad Arant, the director of the local Emergency Management agency, is always smiling and making her laugh. When he came in to present her with the award, she thought he was coming in to tell her another joke.
“He explained to me the significance of the award, and he felt like I should have it,” she remarked. “It just feels so good to be recognized when you’re really trying to give it your all.”
Arant said the award is given quarterly to someone who goes above and beyond what they are called to do. It goes to someone who shows to be exceptional and a person who is respected and dependable, he said.
Arant said Watts has started to stand out as someone who will go far in the department.
“She is appreciated for her professionalism, positivity, and willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” he said.
Watts graduated from Aveda Institute of Cosmetology in Chapel Hill, N.C. She worked at two different salons for the same company. She also worked for CHESCO Services for about six years.
She and her six-year-old daughter live in Cheraw.