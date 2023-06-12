Mary Ami Stephens has been named assistant principal of New Heights Middle School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. A native of Concord, North Carolina, Stephens was raised in Jacksonville, Florida.
Stephens earned a bachelor of arts in Education from the University of North Florida, Jacksonville. She earned a masters degree in Educational Leadership from Queens University of Charlotte. She also earned a second masters of arts in Counseling Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N. C.
Stephens is a 29-year veteran of education. She has spent the last 21 years as an educator for the Darlington County School District. Within those 21 years, she has been a District Development facilitator, coordinating teacher, literacy leader, Teacher of the Year, and an America’s Choice Educator. In the last two of her three years as coordinating teacher at Spaulding Middle School, the school received an Excellent rating from the S. C. Department of Education and won Palmetto Silver Awards.
Stephens and her husband have been married for 21 years and currently live in Darlington County. They have one daughter, who is a teacher in Horry County Schools.