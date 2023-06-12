Mary Ami Stephens has been named assistant principal of New Heights Middle School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. A native of Concord, North Carolina, Stephens was raised in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stephens earned a bachelor of arts in Education from the University of North Florida, Jacksonville. She earned a masters degree in Educational Leadership from Queens University of Charlotte. She also earned a second masters of arts in Counseling Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N. C.