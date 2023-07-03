The Rev. Donald McManus, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, delivered his patriotic sermon Sunday dressed in his colonial costume as he has done for the last 47 years.
Rev. McManus, known by his parishioners as “Dr. Mack,” said he has preached in the same handmade costume since back in 1976 when the nation celebrated its 200th anniversary. He was preaching in North Carolina at the time. The churches in the area dressed in 18th century costumes to celebrate the event. He said someone in the congregation made the costume for him.
“It was a quite interesting and beautiful thing we did,” McManus remarked.
McManus decided to make it a tradition to dress in the costume and to do patriotic readings from American writers.
His patriotic sermon came from scriptural readings in Matthew 22:15-22. He focused on the scripture, “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”
McManus became pastor of First Presbyterian earlier this year. He is an author, storyteller, missionary, and former college professor.
He relocated to his hometown of Taxahaw in September of last year.