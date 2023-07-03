PAGNWS-07-04-23 PASTOR MACK ART

The Rev. Dr. Donald McManus, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, delivered his patriotic sermon Sunday, July 2, dressed in his colonial outfit.

 Contributed

The Rev. Donald McManus, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, delivered his patriotic sermon Sunday dressed in his colonial costume as he has done for the last 47 years.

Rev. McManus, known by his parishioners as “Dr. Mack,” said he has preached in the same handmade costume since back in 1976 when the nation celebrated its 200th anniversary. He was preaching in North Carolina at the time. The churches in the area dressed in 18th century costumes to celebrate the event. He said someone in the congregation made the costume for him.