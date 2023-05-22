Two vehicles crash on Hwy. 9 West

Pageland Rescue, High Point Fire Department, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a two-motor vehicle accident shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, May 18, on Hwy. 9 West.
According to a release by Pageland Rescue, emergency responders arrived on the scene to find two vehicles with occupants trapped inside and multiple patients lying on the ground.
Pageland Rescue members used hydraulic extrication tools to free the trapped victims, while Lifeguard and first responders treated the patients on the ground.
A total of four patients were transported by medical helicopters to the Trauma Center at Atrium Health with life threatening injuries, according to the report.
Captain Jay Rivers, of the Pageland Rescue Squad, said all of the patients are expected to survive their injuries.
Captain Rivers said he was thankful for Lancaster County EMS for assisting in mitigating this incident.