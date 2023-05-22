Two vehicles crash on Hwy. 9 West

 Contributed

Pageland Rescue, High Point Fire Department, and Lifeguard EMS responded to a two-motor vehicle accident shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, May 18, on Hwy. 9 West.

According to a release by Pageland Rescue, emergency responders arrived on the scene to find two vehicles with occupants trapped inside and multiple patients lying on the ground.

