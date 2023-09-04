PAGELAND — The Central Eagles suffered a loss in their home opener on Friday night. The Eagles faced the Marion Swamp Foxes in the non-conference home game.
The Swamp Foxes, who move to 3-0 for the season with the win, outscored the Eagles 34-7.
Coming off a 35-3 win last week against Parkwood, Central was held to only one fourth quarter touchdown in Friday nights match up.
The (1-2) Eagles have a bye next week and host the the Lake View Wild Gators on Friday, Sept. 15 in a non-regional game.