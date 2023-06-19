The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, announced it is offering free virtual training for volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Chesterfield County. The training will begin Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

According to the organization, GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS).