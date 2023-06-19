The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, announced it is offering free virtual training for volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Chesterfield County. The training will begin Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
According to the organization, GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Interested volunteers should be at least 21 years old with a clean criminal record and no previous DSS case history.
The Department of Child Advocacy reports the program is currently serving 25 children, with only eight volunteers to assist. It said that while GAL staff fills in the gaps, there is still a urgent need for more volunteers.
“The need is greater than ever in our state for volunteer advocates. Our goal is to ensure that every child in the family court system has a voice and finds a safe permanent home as quickly as possible. We are always looking for caring and dedicated individuals to advocate on behalf of our state’s most vulnerable children, “says LaDara Depugh, Director of the South Carolina GAL program in a press release.