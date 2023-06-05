Mu Alpha Theta Scholarship $150 — Madison Champagne
Highest Senior SAT — Madison Champagne
Highest Senior ACT — Brett Gordon
SSGT. Jason C. Hicks Memorial Scholarship — Amira Raso
Aviagen Deanna C. Mills Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 Ronnie McBride
Hade E Robinson Sr. and Chesco Services Memorial Scholarships -$1,000 each Lydia Smith and Kyla Waiters
Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship -$500 each KyAsia Chambers, Madison Miller and Kyla Waiters
Willie Williams Foundation Scholarship — $1,000 Garrett Rollins
Rallings Family Scholarship — $1,000 Kyla Waiters
Tommy Steen Memorial Scholarship — Miyah Plyler
Chesterfield County Farm Bureau Award — Madison Champagne, Chance Horton and Lydia Smith
Pageland Chamber of Commerce Scholarship — $500 each Abby Lear and Garrett Rollins
Etta Coretha Blakeney Memorial Scholarship — $500 each Madison Miller, Priyal Patel, Jaydyn Sowell and Kyla Waiters
Dizzy Gillespie Scholarship — $500 each Madison Champagne and Madison Miller
Class of 1955 Scholarship — $500 Madison Champagne
Heyward Thomas Howle Memorial Scholarship — $250 Madison Champagne
Burger King Award — $1,000 Madison Miller
Tina Catoe Memorial Award — Dalaijah Miller
Shannon Leigh Sullivan Memorial Award — Ja Nyia McBride
Coulter Long National Alumni Association — Madison Miller
Omega Tau Omega Scholarship — $2,000 Madison Miller
Wesley Chapel UMC Scholarship — $500 each Madison Miller, Priyal Patel and Kyla Waiters
Red Cross Awards — Ron Dre Phillips, Owen Robertson and Emmalynn Taylor
Foundation for Rural System Sandhills Telephone Scholarship — $5,000 Madison Champagne
Alaina Coates FAAM Foundation Award — $250 Madison Miller
Cody Mitchell Leadership Award — $500 Garrett Rollins
JROTC Leadership Awards -Navy Enlistment — $10,000 sign on bonus and $105,000 GI Bill — Stephanie Reyes Gonzales
Senior History Award (highest average all four years) — Madison Champagne
Senior Science Award (highest average all four years)- Madison Champagne
Senior Math Award (highest average all four years)- Madison Champagne
Senior English Award — Madison Champagne
Who’s Who at Central High School — Madison Champagne
Senior Scholarship — $300 G’Khaila Miles