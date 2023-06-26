Hailey Savage, a rising senior at South Pointe Christian, met new friends and learned about state and local governments while attending the 2023 American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State (PGS) at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. June 11-17.
Savage was sponsored as a delegate for PGS by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 92 of Pageland and Jefferson.
Palmetto Girls State is a weeklong leadership and citizenship program designed to give outstanding high school female students experience in the state, county and city government process. During the week, assemblies are held with outside speakers addressing the delegates on topics concerning an educational aspect of the program. Mock elections are held and delegates participate in the singing of patriotic songs.
The high school students are recommended by school officials based on the leadership skills they have shown in their respective schools and communities. The candidates are vetted by the local American Legion Auxiliary. Hundreds of delegates from all over the state participated in PGS this year.
The Auxiliary Unit 92 hosted a dinner for Savage and her family Monday, June 19. Savage gave a brief summary of her experiences during her time at PGS.
In an interview with the PPJ, Savage said she had a great time at Girls State, making new friends and stepping out of her comfort zone.
“I learned the key to talking to new people and running for elections is all about having confidence in myself,” she said.
While at Girls State, she ran for city councilwoman and county-party councilwoman. However, she said she did not win any elections.
Savage said she made “lots” of close friends, and she was well-fed all week, eating a lot more than she usually does.
She said she would definitely recommend PGS to other female students.
“It is an excellent opportunity to gain confidence in yourself and make lifetime friends,” remarked Savage.
She is the daughter of Eddie and Lynette Savage of Jefferson. She has two siblings, Jake and Hope Savage.