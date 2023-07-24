Clothes Closet opens
Clothes Closet, sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, will be open Saturday, July 29, at 1880 Antioch Road, Hartsville, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Clothes Closet will have free new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women, boys and girls. The nonprofit store will also have household items to give away.
The store will be open one Saturday out of the month. Please contact Linda Parker at 843-332-4428 for more information.
Parker said all the items in Clothes Closet are free.