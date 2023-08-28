By VANESSA BREWER-TYSON
Everyday heroes are people who give back to their communities.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By VANESSA BREWER-TYSON
Everyday heroes are people who give back to their communities.
Jimmy Horton, a 2019 graduate of Central High, heard there were students at Petersburg Primary who could use some headphones.
First graders at the school were undergoing testing last week. Horton overheard someone from the school mention there was a shortage of headphones at the school.
Horton felt he had to do something about the situation. He had started his business, Kingdom by Jimmy, which specializes in trending eyeglasses, a couple of years ago. Since his business was doing well, he decided to use it to give back to the community by purchasing 30 headphones with microphones attached for the children to use at school.
He delivered the headphones to the school last Tuesday.
Dr. Shanika Harrington-David said the school definitely could use the headphones.
“Anytime someone gives to the school, it is absolutely appreciated,” she remarked. “That’s because they don’t have to do it.”