The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office dedicated its Building 2, at 203 Watson St.,to the late First Sgt. Jimmy Coombes during a brief memorial program Tuesday, July 25.
During the program, Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser made remarks about Coombes’ devotion to law enforcement and his kind heart in helping those in need.
“He had a compassionate heart,” Kiser remarked. “That’s the mark of a law enforcement officer.
“He was devoted to the calling of a law enforcement officer,” he said. “He was always willing to help and didn’t want recognition for it.”
Kiser shared biblical scriptures from Matthew 25:35-40 of Christ’s teachings to his disciples about showing compassion to others who are in need.
Kiser said Coombes was his friend.
Sheriff Cambo Streater, Coombes’ wife, Virginia, and grandson, Cooper, removed the veil from the memorial dedicating the building to the late officer. Streater read the inscription on the memorial while members of the Coombes’ family looked on.
The inscription included the statement, “Coombes was a valuable asset in the renovation of this building in 2013.”
Coombes died August 2, 2021 at the age of 56. He was a native of Bennettsville and was a member of Westfield Creek Baptist Church. He joined the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in September 2001 as a deputy. He was assigned to McBee and Jefferson.