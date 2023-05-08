Stamp out Hunger Campaign
The annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign will take place Saturday, May 13.
Please prepare to participate in the largest food collection program in the US. Your local postman will pick up your donations the day of the campaign.
Your donations will go to the food bank in your area of the county, so you are helping your neighbors by participating. Please put nonperishable food items that come in non-glass containers in your mailbox before your mail runs on May 13.
‘Friday Night Under the Lights’ baseball game
The Central High varsity baseball team proudly announces the 2023 “Friday Nigh Under the Lights” baseball game at Central High baseball field Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m.
Glenda Cato, physical therapist with Chesterfield County Schools and coordinator for the event, said all of the students participating in the event should have a meaningful, as well as, joyful experience.
All admission will be $3, except for the ball players in the event. Light concessions will be available.
T-shirts for the game will be done by Rivers Graphics.
All commissions raised will go directly to fund the event for next year. For more details about the event, call 843-680-0241.
Community Yard Sale
The Pageland Chamber of Commerce is featuring a Community Yard Sale in downtown Pageland Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration forms are available at the Chamber office, New Creations Embroidery, the Knick Knack Shack, Pageland Mercantile, Needful Things, and Town Hall.
Bows for Memorial Day
It’s “Bow” Time! Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation hopes you will place a red, white & blue bow everywhere in the county for Memorial Day. The Foundation now has bows available for a $6.00 donation with proceeds to benefit Hospice patients in Chesterfield County with non-medical essential needs and to always remember our veterans. To place an order, call Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155, or visit the Foundation or the Sunshine Shoppe, 122 Main St., Chesterfield. You can also visit The Caffeinated Cow, 158 Second St., Cheraw.