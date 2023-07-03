“If you forget your history, you forget where you came from.”
Roger Plyler, a native of Pageland, wants to build something to help future generations learn about some of the town’s past history.
With this in mind, Plyler is heading a project, the Pageland Area High School Memorial Fund, to raise monies for a monument to be constructed honoring the 100th anniversary of the former Pageland High School. The school was built in 1824, and it was an all-white school until its official integration in 1968.
The project calls for the monument to be erected in front of what was the old school’s gymnasium on West McGregor Street and is now on the campus of Pageland Elementary. Plyler’s goal is to raise $18,000 to fund the project. He said the monument would be financed strictly by donations. He said he has already started receiving donations and a bank account has been set up for the funds. Also, he said he has gone through all of the legal aspects of constructing the monument.
Plyler said he will pass out cards with information about the Pageland School Memorial Fund during this year’s Watermelon Festival. He said you don’t have to have attended any of the former schools to be a donor.
The monument would be dedicated during the 2024 Pageland Watermelon Festival, he said.
“This monument is important because of history,” Plyler remarked. “If you forget your history, you forget where you came from.”
He said we know a lot about the past because of history that has been passed down. He said he never met his grandparents, but he knew about them because of history that was passed down to him by his parents.
Pageland High School, 1824 -1976, will be inscribed on the monument, along with three other schools that became a part of the school, including the Mt. Croghan Spiders, the Petersburg Wildcats, and the Jefferson Bluejays.
Pageland High became Central High, which was completed in 1976 at 200 Zion Church Road.
Plyler is a 1970 graduate of Pageland High School. He and his wife, Shelia, live in Pageland.