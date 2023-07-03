PAGNWS-07-04-23 MONUMENT WITH ART

Roger Plyler, a Pageland native, heads a project to build a Pageland High School monument.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

“If you forget your history, you forget where you came from.”

Roger Plyler, a native of Pageland, wants to build something to help future generations learn about some of the town’s past history.