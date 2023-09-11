PRESS RELEASE
Food Lion announced Food Lion Feeds is responding to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia in South Georgia.
According to a release by the grocery retailer, they are providing support to partner food bank Second Harvest of South Georgia by sending a truckload of 19 pallets of water. The delivery of the truckload of water is supported by the ADUSA Distribution Center in Greenville, SC.
“At Food Lion, we care for the towns and cities we serve because we know our neighbors and associates count on us every day,” said Angela Wheeler, Community Relations Specialist, Southern Division, Food Lion in the release. “Part of demonstrating care is lending a hand to support our communities during times of need. We are humbled to assist our neighbors in South Georgia by providing cases of water that will help them as they recover from the effects of the hurricane.”
Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 26 counties with branches in three cities.