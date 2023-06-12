Theda Ruth Mungo Lynn, 92, of Pageland, died June 4, 2023.
She was born May 31, 1931 in Pageland, to the late Perry F. Mungo and Lois Funderburk Mungo.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Theda Ruth Mungo Lynn, 92, of Pageland, died June 4, 2023.
She was born May 31, 1931 in Pageland, to the late Perry F. Mungo and Lois Funderburk Mungo.
She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hazel Lynn; son, Richard Hazel Lynn; brother, Perry “Bo” Mungo; sisters, Mary Funderburk and Judy Mills; son-in-law, M.B. Brown and three grandchildren.
Mrs. Lynn is survived by her sons, Roger and Barry Lynn; daughter, Linda Brown; sister, Elaine Hendrix; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; special nephew, Steve Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Cremation arrangements per family’s request.
Baumgartner Funeral Home is serving the family.