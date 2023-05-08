Town's newest mural

The town’s newest mural, located at the corner of S. Pearl and W. McGregor streets, will be dedicated to the Pageland Garden Club after its completion next month.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

The town’s newest mural will be dedicated to the ladies of the Pageland Garden Club after its completion next month.

The mural, located at the corner of S. Pearl and W. McGregor streets, has a colorful flower theme.

Trending Videos