The town’s newest mural will be dedicated to the ladies of the Pageland Garden Club after its completion next month.
The mural, located at the corner of S. Pearl and W. McGregor streets, has a colorful flower theme.
Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin said the mural will honor and commemorate members of the Garden Club for their devotion to the beautification of the town. Griffin said Sandhill Telephone is the “presenter sponsor” for the mural. He said S.C. State Rep. Richie Yow, Chesterfield County Councilman Ethan and Elise Foard, Titan Stainless, and Rivers Graphics are also sponsors of the mural.
The mural, which is near completion, is being painted by Renee Garner.
Family and friends can have Garden Club members’ names, past and present, added to the mural for a donation of $100. For more information, contact the Chamber office at 843-672-6400, or visit the location at 128 N. Pearl St during office hours.