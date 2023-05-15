Jean Hicks Pierce, 90, of Charlotte, NC passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Mrs. Pierce was born Dec. 9, 1932 in Pageland, to the late Alonzo Leoria “Lonnie” Hicks Sr. and Kate Rogers Hicks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jean Hicks Pierce, 90, of Charlotte, NC passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Mrs. Pierce was born Dec. 9, 1932 in Pageland, to the late Alonzo Leoria “Lonnie” Hicks Sr. and Kate Rogers Hicks.
Mrs. Pierce was preceded by her husband, Ray Pierce; her parents and four siblings.
Mrs. Pierce is survived by her daughter, Debra Pierce Cox (David) of Matthews, NC; son, Jonathan Pierce of Charlotte.
A private Graveside Service was held Thursday, May 11, at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is assisting the family.