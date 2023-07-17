Mandy Helms goes “all out” twice a year to decorate her yard. That’s at Christmas time and for the Pageland Watermelon Festival.
Her favorite time to decorate, however, is during the Watermelon Festival.
“The Festival is a source of pride for our town,” Helms said. “I enjoy making our town and neighborhood even more beautiful.”
Helms said she started decorating for the Festival over 20 years ago with a youth group fundraiser for Rose Memorial Nazarene Church. Her husband, Aaron, cut our wooden watermelon slices for the fundraiser.
“We painted them and sold them as a set,” she recalled.
Her neighbors, Neil and Paula Kirkley bought the first set. They still put them out each year for the festival, she noted.
“We’ve continued to add watermelon touches to our porch, yard, and even our golf cart, every year since,” Helms said.
She said the inside of her home is also decorated for the Festival, with a few watermelon pieces “here and there.”
But Helms said she saves the best for the outside for all to enjoy.
Decorating runs in her family. She said her mother, Sara Jordan, is the most creative woman she knows. Her mother and her mother’s sister, Shirley Beckham, have been decorating homes, weddings, parties, and all types of celebrations for years.
“Mom is a woman of many talents,” Helms said. “And thankfully, she passed a little along to me.”
Helms said her mother makes all of her wreaths and has tied more bows than she can remember for all of her outdoor decorations.
She said decorations don’t have to be expensive. Most of the watermelon decorations she has, she made herself. She said the watermelon slices were all made by her and her husband. She bought the welcome sign on her porch at Dollar Tree. She attached it to a larger board and repainted it for a watermelon theme.
“I’ve picked up several pieces throughout the years, but I enjoy making things myself so I know I’m not going to see it anywhere else,” Helms remarked.
“Using red and green to make the eye carrying across the house is key,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective.”
Helms said other holidays she enjoy decorating for include July 4th, Veterans Day, and Memorial Day. As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, (Charles Jordan), she said the patriotic holidays hold a special meaning for the family.
The Helms have won several of the Pageland Garden Club’s home decorating contests, which she says is an honor.
She said there is never a time when her porch is bare, unless they’re in the process of switching out the decorations for the next holiday.
Helms is a 1996 graduate of Central High and is employed by Manhattan Life Insurance Co. as an auditor.
The Helms have two daughters, Gracie and Mallory. Gracie is a rising senior at USC and an employee at Tractor Supply. Mallory is a rising freshman at Central High and the 2023 Junior Miss Watermelon Queen.