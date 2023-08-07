El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant is Pageland’s newest business.
The restaurant is a family-owned business, which first opened its doors to customers last Wednesday (Aug. 2). It is located at 1302 N. Van Lingle Mungo Blvd., the site previously occupied by Jon’s Tavern and Grill.
The business offers a wide variety of Mexican dishes, seafood, burgers, fries, philly cheese sandwiches, salads, soups, and much more. The restaurant also has a kids menu for those under 12.
Luis Gallegos Castro, a part owner of the business, said customers can soon buy alcoholic beverages as well.
Business hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 5 a.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday; and 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., Sunday.
Customers can dine in, or you can call in your order and pick up in the store.
You can call the business at 843-672-6175, and you can visit them on their social media page.