Pageland’s newest business, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, is a family-owned business. Pictured are part-owners Luis Gallegos Castro, left, and his father, Luis Gallegos.

 Vanessa

Brewer-Tyson

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant is Pageland’s newest business.

The restaurant is a family-owned business, which first opened its doors to customers last Wednesday (Aug. 2). It is located at 1302 N. Van Lingle Mungo Blvd., the site previously occupied by Jon’s Tavern and Grill.