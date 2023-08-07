August happenings in Cheraw
The Town of Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services announced its August lineup of events, including a concert by the Embers.
Registration for football, soccer and cheerleading will continue until Aug. 25 at the Cheraw Rec center
Held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in August from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Cheraw Rec.
Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. for ages 50 and up. No registration is required.
Thursday, Aug. 17 concert by The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard. The indoor concert is at the Cheraw Community Center from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Ages 21 and up, $7.00 admission at the door.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., for all ages.
Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the Cheraw Community Center.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 the day of the show. Show features James Stephens III (The man of a thousand voices), The Detroit City Boyz and The Divas of Soul.