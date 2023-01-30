Ellen Zoodsma has worked as a nurse in Monroe, NC since 1987 and over the past six years she has played an important role in helping bring robotic-assisted surgery to the area. “Six years ago we got a robot from Maine,” said Zoodsma, and because she was the urology coordinator, she “was sent to Atlanta to train, to learn how to operate it, maintain and troubleshoot it.”

“We were able to get a unit that was no longer being used at Atrium,” said Delanda Sexton, nurse manager for the operating room. “It was the SI da Vinci model. COVID hit, causing delays to getting a new robot but now the system at Atrium Health Union has now been updated to the da Vinci XI.”

Trending Videos