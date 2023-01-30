Ellen Zoodsma has worked as a nurse in Monroe, NC since 1987 and over the past six years she has played an important role in helping bring robotic-assisted surgery to the area. “Six years ago we got a robot from Maine,” said Zoodsma, and because she was the urology coordinator, she “was sent to Atlanta to train, to learn how to operate it, maintain and troubleshoot it.”
“We were able to get a unit that was no longer being used at Atrium,” said Delanda Sexton, nurse manager for the operating room. “It was the SI da Vinci model. COVID hit, causing delays to getting a new robot but now the system at Atrium Health Union has now been updated to the da Vinci XI.”
“Robotic technology has been around for a while,” said surgeon Dr. Daniel Linn. “This is the latest generation and represents the best technology available with much better results.”
“For the majority of procedures,” Sexton said, “I can see an incredible amount of benefit over a non-robotic surgery. It’s much less invasive, the patients have fewer complications, lower pain results in less narcotics needed with much shorter length of stay.”
Sexton said the length of stay after colon surgery can be reduced from four to seven days with open surgery to one to three days using the robot.
With traditional open surgery a surgeon operates with hand-held instruments through a large incision. Using the robot, a surgeon will often make one inch incisions, and usually no more than four, for placing the robotic arms. The location of the cuts depends on what parts of the body will be worked on. Then, when they are ready to do the procedure, the surgeon goes to the console where they control the robotic arms. Different tools, such as vessel sealers, needle drivers for stitching and mesh, can be attached to the arms of the robot depending on the type of surgery.
After completing a surgery last Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Linn said: “I did a robotic prostatectomy, removal of the prostate for prostate cancer. The robot allows you to get really close to the anatomy and do it in a minimally invasive way, it also gives you three dimensional vision so you can get a really good preservation of nerve tissue and blood vessel tissue.”
“I think as time moves on surgeons are using more robotic instruments because it helps patients,” said surgeon Dr. David Rice. “It helps minimize pain after surgeries and then they are able to get back to work and do most of their normal activities a lot sooner with this.”
Surgeries are performed with more accuracy, with less risk to the patient because of the visualization that it affords versus an open procedure. The camera lens can be moved down into the body and magnify up to 10 times.
“It’s like 4k and 3D at the same time when you are looking at these images,” Rice said. “Which is much more than you or I can see with our eyes. That’s another reason I prefer it because I can see some things that I can’t see during open surgery. I love it. I’m happy that it’s here, I’m happy we were able to bring it to Union County.”