Axhoj Enterprises wants to almost double its investment in Pageland.
In January of 2021, Axhoj Enterprises announced plans for a $4.6 million production facility in Pageland.
The plant on S.C. 151 is under construction. When finished, the plant will fabricate housing components, and employ about 40 people.
At Thursday’s special meeting of the Pageland Planning Commission, Axhoj presented plans for 22 townhomes on South Elm Street. The projected investment is $3.45 million. The proposed unit rental rate is $1,600 to $1,900 a month.
The proposed development met some resistance from adjacent homeowners who said they would prefer single-family homes on the 2-acre site. They were also concerned with how rental property could affect their property values.
The proposed townhomes would be the first of their kind in Pageland.
Each unit would be 20 feet wide and 44 feet deep. Each unit would have about 1,400 square feet with a garage, great room and kitchen on the first floor and a master bedroom and two smaller bedrooms on the second floor. Each floor would have a bathroom.
The units would be connected. As proposed, 14 units would face on South Elm Street.
Axhoj has requested the land be rezoned from R8 to General Residential Restricted. The new zoning allows townhomes. R8 allows single family homes and duplexes.
The Planning Commission recommended the Town Council approve the rezoning. The council is considering the request at tonight’s (Aug. 23) special meeting.
Kris Axhoj of Axhoj Enterprises, said once the town rezones the land “construction can start immediately.”