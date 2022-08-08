Back to School Information for 2022-2023
Chesterfield County School District’s first day of school is Aug. 5.
South Pointe Christian School’s first day of school is Aug. 17.
PAGELAND
Petersburg Primary
Nickname: Eaglets
326 Arnold Street
Pageland, 29728
843-672-6241
Principal: Shanika Harrington-David
Grades: K-2
Meet the Teacher Night: Thursday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
Vandalyn Avery
Eliza Brock
Michaela Ray
Juli Anna Tucker
Pageland Elementary
Nickname: Eagles
715 W. McGregor Street
Pageland, 29728
843-672-2400
Principal: Ellen Middleton
Grades: 3-5
Meet the Teacher Night: Thursday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
Christin, Childers
Shirlene Davis
Melissa Hildreth
Melissa Mills
Savita Singh-Daub
Sydney Tucker
Central High
Nickname: Eagles
200 Zion Church Road
Pageland, 29728
843-672-6115
Principal: Thomas Brewer III
Grades: 9-12
Ninth Grade Orientation, Friday, Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
New teachers:
Rhonda Buck
Edward Shane Griffin
Jennifer Sullivan
South Pointe Christian
Nickname: Patriots
28981 S.C. 9
Pageland, 29728
843-672-2760
Principal: Jessica Griffin
Grades: K-12
Open House: Monday, Aug. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Students report to school Wednesday, August 17
JEFFERSON
Jefferson Elementary
809 W. Elizabeth Street
Jefferson, 29718
843-658-3295
Principal: Angie Tucker
Grades: K-5
Open House: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
New teachers:
Brooke Clark
Alecandra Irvin
Katie Johnson
Hannah McGee
Allison Mills
Judy Mountain
New Heights Middle
Nickname: Hawks
5738 S.C. 151
Jefferson, 29718
843-658-6830
Principal: Jason McGuire
Grades: 6-8
Six Grade Orientation: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon.
Open House: Thursday, Aug.11, seventh & eight grades, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
John Davis
Latrell Leeks
Brianna Rivers
RUBY
Ruby Elementary
Nickname: Rams
249 Thurman Avenue
Ruby, 29741
843-634-6310
Principal: Lauren Watson
Grades: K-5
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
McBEE
McBee Elementary
Nickname: Panthers
284 E. Maple Street
McBee, 29101
843-335-8347
Principal: Todd Pletcher
Grades: K-5
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teacher:
Alicia Eddins
Johnna McCormick
Samantha Polson
McBee Middle/High School
Nickname: Panthers
264 E. Pine Avenue
McBee, 29101
843-335-8251
Principal: Carolyn Caldwell
Grades: 5-12
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
Kimberly Banasiewicz
Amy Coleman
Liam McCormick
Gail West
CHESTERFIELD
Edwards Elementary
Nickname: Rams
2411 West Boulevard
Chesterfield, 29709
843-623-2351
Principal: Caroline Miles
Grades: K-5
Meet the Teacher Night: Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
English Brock
Melissa Oliver
Courtney Sellers
Chesterfield-Ruby Middle
Nickname: Rams
14445 S.C. 9
Chesterfield, 29709
843-623-9401
Principal: Travis Rivers
Grades: 6-8
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
Marc Richardson
Chesterfield High
Nickname: Rams
401 North Page Street
Chesterfield, 29709
843-623-2161
Principal: Neil Adams
Grades: 9-12
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New teachers:
Mackenzie Crawford
Michael Locklear
Palmetto Learning Center
116 Edwards Road
Chesterfield, 29709
843-623-5101
Director: Damon Barnhill
Adult Education
Director: Dr. Judd Starling
843-623-2200
PATRICK
Plainview Elementary
Nickname: Panthers
16002 S.C. 102
Patrick, 29584
843-498-6633
Principal: Dennis McDaniel
Grades: K-5
Meet the Teacher Night: Thursday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CHERAW
Cheraw Primary
321 High Street
Cheraw, 29520
843-921-1020
Principal: Melissa Little
Grades: K-2
Meet Your Teacher Night: Thursday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
New Teachers:
Sherry Dulin
Leah Hurst
Terence Warren
Cheraw Intermediate
Nickname: Scouts
421 Chesterfield Highway
Cheraw, 29520
843-921-1030
Principal: Scott Eddins
Grades: 3-5
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 11; first session — 5 p.m.; second session — 5:30 p.m.
New teachers:
Charles Baker
Kayla Hawksworth
Timothy Rogers
Eric Streeter
Barbara Strong
Long Middle
Nickname: Warriors
1010 W. Greene Street
Cheraw, 29520
843-921-1010
Principal: Karen Sharper-Ellerbe
Grades: 6-8
Jumpstart program for sixth graders and their families: Thursday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Cheraw High
Nickname: Braves
649 Chesterfield Highway
Cheraw, 29520
843-921-1000
Principal: Chauncey Malachi
Grades: 9-12
Open House: Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New teachers:
Bashir Sadali Bashir
Donna Helms
Amber Jacobs
David Mackay
Synethia McRae
Journey Overstreet