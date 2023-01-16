Be Pro Be Proud SC visited Central High students Friday, Jan. 13, as part of its Mobile Workshop Spring 2023 Tour.
The program is an initiative led by the Associated Industries of South Carolina Foundation (AISCF) that began in 2020 in hopes of bringing a new generation of skilled workers to the workforce statewide. The program is headquartered in Columbia.
Ninth and tenth graders at Central showed a lot of interest, and some a little apprehension, as they participated in the mobile workshop. The huge truck was equipped with hands-on simulators of different skilled trades including welding, truck driving and heavy equipment operation. Students saw how different types of heavy equipment, such as a forklift, excavator, various saws and electrical power tools, are used.
Tina Stone, career specialist for Central, said the mobile workshop was an opportunity for their ninth and tenth graders to seek some options in the workforce and to get hands-on experience provided by the simulators.
Alisha Willis, a representative and tour driver for the program, said schools can book a tour online, which is free of charge.
Willis said the program asks each school it visits for four student ambassadors who will go through a 30-minute training session that morning. Those four students then become instructors who show other students how to use the simulators. These ambassadors wear Be Pro Be Proud t-shirts to distinguish them from other students.
Willis said the workshop is normally from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., practically the entire school day.
Brandon Lockhart, a junior at the school, was trained as an instructor for the welding component of the workshop.
“It’s not real hard,” Lockhart said of welding. “You’ve just got to know how far and how long to go.”
Freshman Zariah Cedena said she got experience with several of the simulators, but her favorite one was the forklift. She said it was the easiest one for her.
Abby Rawie, a freshman, said the welding simulator was her favorite.
“I won’t say it was easy,” Rawie said. “But it was fun.”
Freshman Carley Moree said the big truck simulator was fun and easy.
Another freshman, Linda Ramos, said driving the big truck was her favorite because she had more control over it.
Be Pro Be Proud SC is a free statewide program for eight through 12th graders. To book a tour for your school, visit its website at www.beprobeproudsc.org.