Business has been good for Next Level Beauty Salon in Pageland since it opened in June 2018 and the owner wants to expand.
The business specializes in natural hair care, wigs, hairpieces, beauty supplies and accessories for all types of hair, eyebrow waxing, and cosmetics.
Owner Angela S. Raley started with hair care and hair extensions. As customers increased, Raley found herself ordering more and more hairpieces.
“It was easier to become a supplier of the hair rather than having to keep ordering it,” Raley said. “My customers had a need and I tried to fill it.
“We’re letting so much money go out of Pageland,” she said. “Why not keep it here?”
Products Raley has added include shampoos, conditioners, lotions, oils, hair beads, cheerleader hair bows, African attire, church hats, jewelry, flat irons, and facial skin care and makeup.
“If I don’t have the product you’re looking for, I will get it,” she said.
As the business grew, Raley expanded her space, adding eyebrow waxing.
“Although I have expanded, I will continue to keep an atmosphere where my customers feel comfortable and special,” Raley said.
Raley is a native of Pageland and a Central High graduate.
Business hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Appointments, call 843-672-9573.