The peak for South Carolina’s hurricane season is August through early October.
Hurricanes and tropical storms produce torrential rain and high winds, which can cause severe damage to property and fatalities.
Hurricanes are often followed by tornadoes, which can add to storm’s impact.
While the state’s coastal areas are the most threatened, Chesterfield County needs to be prepared as well, said Chad Arant, director of Emergency Services for Chesterfield County.
Arant and his team of emergency service managers spoke at the recent meeting of the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council. The council is comprised of civic and religious groups.
Arant said the county needs more volunteers to help during and after disasters.
“We couldn’t function without the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Red Cross,” he said. “We have to depend on the Sheriff’s Office as well.”
Chesterfield County Emergency Services “are the weather people,” he said. “Every week we get a weather notification from the National Weather Service.”
Arant said local residents can go to www.weather.gov/alerts to get alerts.
Brittany Mathers, Emergency Services supervisor, said, “with hurricanes comes devastation. The more volunteers we have, the more we can serve the people.”
Debbie Ballard, emergency services liaison with the American Red Cross, said in the last two years she has traveled to several states that have been devastated by natural disasters.
One of her recent trips was to eastern Kentucky where floods resulted in deaths and mass destruction to property.
Last September, she traveled to Louisiana where Hurricane Ida destroyed homes, businesses and schools.
Ballard said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other disaster relief agencies, typically respond to disasters in the bigger cities before responding to rural areas.
“We need to be prepared to take care of ourselves,” she said. “Many of you work with people who can’t take care of themselves.”
She said the Red Cross offers talks about hurricane and severe storms preparations.
The Red Cross will advise residents on what to do if they have to go to a shelter, and what you should take with you to a shelter.
She said the Red Cross can train church groups which want to respond during a disaster.
Ballard said the coordinating council needs a disaster committee.
She said every organization needs to think about disaster preparedness.