A backyard chicken flock in Union County, N.C. has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI).
The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh.
This is the first confirmed positive case in Union County.
No cases have been reported recently in Chesterfield County.
The most recent case in South Carolina was a domestic flock in Beaufort County in Nov. 20-22. Some these birds tested positive for HPAI caused by influenza virus H5 2.3.4.4 strain, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
North Carolina officials said there is evidence the HPAI virus has remained in the resident wild bird population and in migratory waterfowl. “Reports of backyard positive flocks are unfortunate, but not surprising,” said N.C. State Veterinarian Mike Martin.
The Union County flock of less than 100 birds was depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. Other flocks located near the infected flock will be contacted as part of ongoing surveillance.
This type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry.
Julie Helm, director of poultry health programs at Clemson, said poultry farmers need to be aware of what is located in their own “backyard” with the wild birds.
Approximately 85% of the infected poultry farms in the U.S. were connected to single point source — a connection to wild waterfowl or infected, dead wild birds, she said. Fifteen% is connected to lateral spread of the virus, moving it from farm to farm with infected birds or contaminated personnel, or vehicles, equipment.
Helm said the commercial industry and farmers have worked very hard to tighten up their biosecurity procedures to help protect their flocks.
All South Carolina poultry farmers — small flocks, small business flocks and commercial flocks — need to maintain their high risk Biosecurity Battle Stations until summer and then we will reevaluate the situation, she said.