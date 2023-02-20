James Sweeney, keynote speaker for Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church’s “Black History Matters” program Sunday, wants his message concerning Black progress in America to be straightforward and clear.
Sweeney, a member of the Chesterfield County School Board and past chairman, said “we all must work together to make great strides, especially with our younger generation, so they can get involved in the continued fight for civil rights in America.”
He proclaimed that “when we study and celebrate Black history, we understand what strength is, what perseverance is, what faithfulness is, what self control and patience are, and the power of prayer on one accord asking God to keep us safe as we deal with prejudice and discrimination.”
Sweeney shared four points of how the Black movements in the past succeeded in many of their efforts.
- They had committed citizens that stood up and resisted their conditions.
- They understood that a movement is a continuing process. It takes time.
He gave an example about how the Civil Rights Movement started in 1955 with Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat on a city bus during Jim Crow Laws in the South. The Civil Rights Bill was signed in 1964, nine years later.
- We had a system of networking with each other and honest communication. This network includes all facets of our community (young, old, fraternal, maternal, organization, groups, community leaders, ministers and all segments of our community).
- We must understand the power of voting. Politics touch all facets of our lives and we cannot become so frustrated with the system that we do not participate.
Sweeney asked the congregation to “listen as we move forward.”
“Engage people with views different than your own and share our points of view,” he urged. “Listen with kindness in your heart, not anger.”
He said if we listen to each other and treat each other with respect, we can find ways to overcome our present day problem with race relations together.
Sweeney is chairman of the Chesterfield County Rural Water Board of Directors. He retired as Agriculture Extension Agent for Clemson University in 2002 after 32 years. He has won numerous awards for his contributions to society.
He lives in Cheraw and is a member of the Pee Dee Union Baptist Church there.
The Rev. William “Bill” Dargan spoke briefly about the significance of why “Black History Matters — the Past, the Present and the Future.”
“If there ever was a time when we ought to celebrate blackness as core part of the history God has brought us through, it is now,” remarked Dargan. “It is high time to awaken to the freedom, dignity, and holiness that God has offered us in his dear son.”
Also during the program, Rose Blakeney shared a presentation highlighting important events and Black Americans who have demonstrated courage in the face of racism and cruelty as they fought and continue to fight for a better life for their people, their families, and future generations.
Clarice Blakeney was coordinator for the event.
The Rev. Willie M. Cannon, pastor of Wesley Chapel U.M.C., encouraged those in attendance to share their history and where they came from with their children and grandchildren.
“I salute all of you,” Rev. Cannon remarked. “You all are role models; you all are affecting someone.”
A soul food dinner was served after the program.